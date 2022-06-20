PM sends gifts to triplet babies-Swapno, Padma, Setu

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent gift items to family of newborn triplet babies named as Swapno, Padma and Setu keeping similarity with “Swapner Padma Setu” which signified dreams come true for millions.

Prime Minister’s Protocol Officer Mohammad Shameem Musfique handed over the premier’s gift items- three gold chains weighting one vori (11.66 grams) each along with fruits and flowers to Ashraful Islam Apu, father of three babies, at his residence in Nabiganj area under Bandar upazila in the district this evening.

Bandar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) BM Qudrat-i-Khuda, Assistant Commissioner (land) Fatema Tuz Johra and Officer-in-Charge of Bandar Thana Dipak Chandra Saha were present on the occasion, BSS reports.

Ashraful Islam Apu said the PM’s protocol officer communicated with him in the afternoon and he came to his Nabiganj home in the evening.

He said the prime minister sent the gifts as she became happy to know that the newborn triplets were named keeping similarity with “Swapner Padma Setu”.

“We are very happy getting Prime Minister’s gifts,” he said.

Ashraful’s wife Anny Begum gave birth to triplets–two daughters and a son– at a private clinic near Chashara Balur Math area in Narayanganj city on Friday.

Family members named the cesarean triplets as Swapno, Padma and Setu as per the proposal of gynecologist of the clinic associate professor Dr Benazir Haque Panna who carried out the operation.

The incident drew a huge public attention as different newspapers and media published and broadcast reports on the incident.