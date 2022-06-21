23 killed in Sylhet floods

At least 23 people have died after flash floods hit in Sylhet division.

The bodies of mother and son were found floating in the flood water in Jaintiapur upazila of Sylhet district on Tuesday morning. They were washed away in the floodwater on Friday.

Besides, another person named died while collecting relief materials at Tahirpur upazila in Sunamganj district on Monday.

Divisional Health Director Dr Himangshu Lal Roy said they have information that 20 people have died in the floods. Of the deaths, 12 died in Sylhet while five in Sunamganj and three in Moulvibazar.

“The death toll will rise to 23 if we include the deaths of Jaintiapur and Tahirpur upazilas,” he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Lutfur Rahman that a woman and her son were missing after they drowned in the flood water in Jaintiapur on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Nazmun Nesa, 50, and her son Abdur Rahman, 14, residents of Manikpara Khala village. The bodies were found floating in the flood water in the morning, said the official.

Jaintapur upazila nirbahi officer Al Bashirul Islam said, “Nazmun Nesa went to visit her daughter’s house in a nearby village with her son Abdur Rahman on Friday. Both of them washed away by the flood water from the road while returning to house.”

Meanwhile, Biplob Miah, 50, was injured while collecting relief thrown from a helicopter of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) in Tahipur upazila in Sunamganj district. Six people, including Biplob, were injured while they were scrambling for the relief materials.

The injured were taken to Tahirpur Upazila Health Complex.

Of the injured, Biplob was shifted to Ragib Rabeya Medical College on Monday night where he succumbed to his injures around 9 am on Tuesday.