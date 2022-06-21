One more dies as Covid cases continue to rise

Bangladesh registered one Covid-linked death day with 874 fresh cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

This is the second Covid-linked death of the current month.

The daily-case positivity rate rose to 11.03 per cent from Monday’s 10.87 per cent as 7,893 samples were tested during the period.

The country’s total caseload rose to 1,958,074 while the total fatalities reached 29,133 with the new numbers, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The deceased was a man, aged 71-80, hailing from Dhaka division.

The mortality rate remained static at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rates declined to 97.34 per cent from Monday’s 97.38 per cent as 84 patients recovered during this period.