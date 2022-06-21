PM Sheikh Hasina opens two police stations on both sides of Padma Bridge

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday opened five projects of Bangladesh Police, including two newly constructed police stations –Padma Setu Uttar Thana and Padma Setu Dakkhin Thana —on the two sides of the Padma Bridge.

She inaugurated the projects through a videoconference from her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka, reports UNB.

The two modern police stations were set up at Mawa side and Jajira side of the country’s longest 6.15-km Padma Bridge in order to ensure the security to the multipurpose rail-road bridge and its users alongside maintaining the law and order in the surrounding areas.

The premier will open the iconic Padma Bridge on June 25 next.

Three other inaugurated projects are 12 newly-constructed district-level police hospitals, six women barracks for Bangladesh Police, the online GD (general diary) activities to reach the services to the doorstep of the people, and the distribution of 120 houses constructed in the second phase for homeless families.

As part of the government’s initiative to construct separate barracks for female members of police in 64 districts, the six barracks have been constructed.

With the newly constructed 120 abodes, the police have so far provided a total of 520 houses for the homeless families.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Senior Secretary of Public Security Division Md Akhter Hossain and Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed and high officials of Bangladesh Police attended the function from Rajarbagh Police Lines in the capital.

Besides, other participants including police members and beneficiaries were connected with the function virtually from Padma Bridge North Police Station in Munshiganj, KMP Women Barrack in Khulna, Mymensingh Police Hospital and Pirojpur Police Lines.