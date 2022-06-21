Singer Putul blessed with baby girl

Popular singer Sajia Sultana Putul and husband Syed Reza Ali welcomed their firstborn child on Monday night.

The singer gave birth to a baby girl at a private hospital in the capital on Monday night. Both mother and baby are doing well.

The Closeup 1 famed singer herself shared the good news on her facebook.

She named her baby girl as Harmony Syeda Gitalina.

Putul sought blessings from everyone for her daughter.

Putul tied the knot with Syed Reza Ali on April 14, 2021, the night before the strict lockdown and the start of the holy month of Ramadan. Her husband works at a bank in Australia and is also a guitarist.