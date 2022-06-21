Youth dies from snakebite in Moulvibazar

A young man died from snakebite while fishing in a beel at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Monday night.

Son of Makhon Miah, deceased Shibu Ahmed, 30, was a resident of Bademonsur area in Kulaura municipality.

Locals said a venomous snake bit Shibu when he was fishing in a beel (water body) next to his house at night.

Family members of the deceased went out a search for him as he did not return home. Later, they found his floating body on the water around 10:00 pm and rushed him to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex.

He was declared dead at the hospital, said the health complex medical officer Dr Moinul Islam.