7 BNP leaders invited to attend Padma Bridge inaugural ceremony

Seven BNP leaders have been invited to attend the opening ceremony of the much-awaited Padma Bridge scheduled for June 25.

Dulal Chandra Sutradhar, deputy secretary of the Bridges Division of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, handed over the invitation letter to BNP’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi at the party’s Nayapaltan central office at 11 am on Wednesday morning.

The invited leaders are the party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan and vice chairman Hafiz Uddin Ahmed.