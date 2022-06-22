9 High Court vacation benches formed

Nine vacation benches have been constituted to conduct the proceedings of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court from July 3 to July 19.

Details of these benches constituted with specific judicial jurisdiction have been published on the website of the Supreme Court, BSS reports.

According to the notice, civil matters will be heard in a division bench comprising Justice Mohammad Badruzzaman and Justice Rajik Al Jalil and in a single bench of Justice Shahed Nuruddin.

Three separate benches comprising Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman, Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah and Justice Khizir Hayat and Justice SM Kuddus Zaman and Justice Md Khairul Alam will hold to hearings on issues related to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and Money Laundering Act as well as urgent criminal matters.

Besides, criminal cases will be heard in a single bench of Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman.

Division benches comprising Justice Khizir Ahmed Choudhury and Justice Kazi Ebadat Hossain, and Justice Bhishmadev Chakrabortty and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir will hear all types of writ cases including VAT, customs and taxes.

Hearing of the matters under the original jurisdiction will be conducted by a single bench of Justice Ahmed Sohel.