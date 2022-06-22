Bangladesh registers single Covid-19 death, 1135 new cases

Bangladesh registered single death from coronavirus (Covid-19) in the past 24 hours, rising the national death toll to 29,134 across the country so far.

However, some 1,135 new cases were reported over the same period. With this, the total number of infected cases stood at 19,59,209 in the country.

A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed the development on Wednesday (June 22).

Alongside, as many as 122 Covid-19 patients made recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 19,06,105, the release said.