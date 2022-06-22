Bangladesh will never bow down to any pressure: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday expressed her firm conviction that Bangladesh will never bow down to any pressure rather the country will move ahead with the strength of people.

“Bangladesh will never bow down to any pressure . . . We will move on with the confidence we have. And I will march ahead with the strength of our people,” she said, reports BSS.

The premier made this remark at a press conference at the Shapla Hall in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Replying to a query regarding human rights, she questioned, “Who will teach us human rights which gives shelter to murderers?”

She continued: “And a country where, shooting incidents are constantly taking place in schools, students are being killed, people are being strangled by the police under their feet on the streets, will they teach us human rights?”

She said some people of the country do chorus dance with their words but Bangladesh will continue its forward marching with its own confidence and the strength of people.