Greater Deulgram Welfare Trust organised a reception in honour of newly elected Councillors.

LONDON, June 21, 2022 – Speaker of Tower Hamlets Council Cllr. Shafi Ahmed Munna along with Councillors Kabir Hossain, Belal Uddin and Deputy Mayor of Tower Hamlets Mayem Talukder were welcomed at a reception meeting of Greater Deulgram Welfare Trust. The reception was held at the Corriender Restaurant in OakWood, North London.

Responding to the reception, Tower Hamlet’s Speaker Shafi Ahmed Munna thanked all the trustees of Greater Deulgram Welfare Trust and said that he was grateful to the trustees of Deulgram Trust for working on behalf of him and other candidates. Anwar Hossain recited the Qur’an at the beginning of the program.

under the chairmanship of Saleh Ahmed, vice-president of Greater Deulgram Trust and jointly conducted by the General Secretary Fakrul Islam and Joint secretary Sultan Ahmed. Welcome speech were given by Suhel Ahmed. Abdul Aziz, Sufian Ahmed, Samir Uddin, Matiur Rahman, Monowar Ahmed, Moinul, Helal Ahmed and Mahbub Alam handed over the wreaths to the guests.

Mustafizur Rahman, Helal Uddin, Akhter Hossain, Abdul Baten and Faruk Ahmed were special guests on the occasion.

Speakers were Deputy Mayor Mayem Talukder, Councillor Kabir Hossain, Councillor Belal Uddin, Former Councillor Candidate and Bikalpodhara UK President Mohammed Ohid Uddin, Advocate Ebad Hossain, Treasurer Mahbub Alam, Manzur Ahmed, Suhel Ahmed, Gulzar Hossain, Dulal Ahmed, Mahbub Alam, Harun-ur-Rashid, Moinul Islam, Abul Azad Sebul, Raushan Ahmed, Helal Ahmed, Mujibur Rahman, Azim Uddin, Abdul Baten, Akhter Hossain, Abdul Hakim and others. Chairman of the meeting Saleh Ahmed thanked everyone and announced the end of the program. Later the guests were entertained at the dinner.