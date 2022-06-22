Half of flood-hit mobile towers in Sylhet region resumes operation

The mobile network operators have resumed the operation of 989 towers in Sylhet, Sunamganj and Netrokona in the last few days after most of the sites became dysfunctional on Thursday and Friday following a power outage due to the floods.

Out of 25,280 sites in the three districts, 1,687 sites went out of service at the onset of the floods.

Officials of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) today said the operators are working tirelessly to keep the mobile network fully operational.

They are now working to restore the rest of the dysfunctional sites, said an official.