None can raise question about quality of Padma Bridge work: PM

No one can raise question about the quality of Padma Bridge work. It was built using the latest technology, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday.

“This bridge has been constructed using the best materials of the world. It was made in a very standard way. So, there is no opportunity to raise question the quality of this bridge,” the premier said during a press briefing this morning.

Padma Multipurpose Bridge was built on the efforts of thousands of people, she said, adding that, experts and engineers from 20 countries, including Bangladesh, worked on the project.

“I had proposed to the Japanese government about building bridges over the rivers Padma and Rupsa during my visit to Japan in 1997. The Japanese government supported the proposal.”

The premier expressed her gratitude to the people for their unyielding faith and support for the project.