Prime Minister’s press conference begins

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s press briefing has begun at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in the capital.

The press conference started at 11 am on Wednesday.

The premier is speaking on the recent flood situation in the country and the June 25 inauguration of the Padma Bridge.

She visited the flood-affected Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona and adjacent areas on Tuesday.

The premier witnessed the flood situation for herself as the helicopter carrying her hovered over the affected areas maintaining the “low fly mode”.