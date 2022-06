Advance train ticket sale ahead of Eid-ul-Azha will begin from July 1, said Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan on Wednesday.

Besides, the selling of return tickets will begin from July 7, the minister came up with the information at a press briefing at Rail Bhaban on Wednesday.

Six pairs of special trains will operate ahead of the Eid.

Depending on the sighting of the moon, the holy Eid-ul-Azha is expected to be celebrated on July 10.