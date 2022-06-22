Shops to remain open till 10pm from July 1 to 10 for Eid

The government has decided to allow keeping the shops, shopping malls, markets and kitchen markets open till 10:00pm, instead of 8:00pm, on the occasion of holy Eid-ul-Adha, said the Ministry of Labour and Employment in an order on Wednesday (June 22, 2022).

The decision will remain effective from July 1 to July 10, 2022, said the order signed by Md Mostafizur Rahman, assistant secretary of the ministry concerned at the order of the President.

The workers will be entitled to receive additional allowances for working the extended period as per the Bangladesh Labour Laws and Regulations.

The order has been issued for the public interest.