TCB starts selling products to family cardholders

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) on Wednesday started selling sugar, lentil and soybean oil at subsidised prices to one crore low-income families for Eid-ul-Azha.

Only family cardholders can buy products from fixed points or shops, not from truck.

The products will be sold till July 5.

TCB cardholders will be able to buy one kilogram of sugar at Tk 55, two kilograms of lentils at Tk 65 per kilogram and two litres of soybean oil at Tk 110 per litre.

Though sales will start on Wednesday across the country, products will be sold in Madaripur, Shariatpur, Gopalganj and Munshiganj from June 26.

TCB was supposed to sell these products to one crore families across the country from May 15, but the sale of goods was suspended as cards had not been distributed in Dhaka and Barishal.