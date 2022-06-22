UK allocates over Tk 5 crore to support Bangladesh’s flood victims

The UK has released additional emergency funding of £442,548 (over Tk 5 crore) to support communities affected by the ongoing floods in Sylhet division.

This brings the UK’s contribution to the flood relief effort in recent weeks to £636,548 (over 7 crore).

Acting British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Javed Patel on Wednesday said the devastation they have seen from flooding this year in Bangladesh has been heartbreaking, UNB reports.

“The new emergency funding we have released today will be used to support the most vulnerable through cash assistance, shelter management, water and sanitation, and educational materials,” he said.

The UK’s funding has been allocated through Start Fund Bangladesh and will be administered through Caritas Bangladesh, Christian Aid, Voluntary Association for Rural Development, and World Vision Bangladesh.