7 lakh marooned in Habiganj as flood water rises

The flood waters of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts are entering into Habiganj district through Kalni and Kushiyara rivers. Besides, the water of the Meghna River which is flowing through the downstream area ofthe district is also increasing.

At least 7 lakh people have been marooned and they are suffering from various problems.

According to the District Administration and Water Development Board, flood waters have been entering the district for the last one week. At the beginning, the water of different rivers, including Kalni, Kushiyara, Khowai, were increased.

Flood waters have entered into Lakhai and Baniachong upazilas while Bahubal upazila has also been flooded.

Rafiqul Islam of Karab village in Lakhai upazila said farmers in the upazila suffered heavy losses due to the flood. Roads and markets have been submerged, he said.

“At least 30,000 people have been flooded and the poor people are the worst sufferer,” said Abul Kashem.

Meanwhile, officials including, the deputy commissioner, are visiting the flood-hit areas every day and providing food assistance.

The district administration said rescue operations are underway and 93 shelters have been opened in the district for flood victims.

Deputy Commissioner Ishrat Jahan said that four upazilas of the district were most affected by the floods.

“Many of the flood victims did not come to the shelter centers and stayed in their houses because of their cattle or other things. Some people have taken up positions in the high areas of the villages.”

It is estimated that about 7 lakh people in the district have been inundated by the flood, said the DC.