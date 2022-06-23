Bangladesh women footballers win against Malaysia by 6-0

Bangladesh scripted history Thursday after crushing higher-ranked Malaysia national women’s team 6-0 in the first match of the two-match FIFA international women’s football series.

Bangladesh dominated the first half 4-0 at the Bir Sreshtho Shaheed Shipahi Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka’s Kamalapur.

For them, Ankhi Khatun scored two; captain Sabina Khatun, Siraj Jahan Swapna, Monika Chakma, and N Krishna Rani Sarkar one each.

Ankhi put Bangladesh into the lead in the sixth minute. Sabina doubled it in the 26th (2-0).

Ankhi scored her second and Bangladesh’s third goal in the 50th minute (3-0).

Swapna netted another goal for Bangladesh in the 44th minute of the first half (4-0).

Monika added another to the women in red and green’s tally in the 66th minute (5-0).

Krishna sealed the fate of the match by scoring the sixth goal for Bangladesh in the 74th minute (6-0).

The women in red and green are playing two FIFA international matches as a part of their preparations for the SAFF Women’s Championship 2022, to be held in Nepal during August 12-24, and to improve their FIFA ranking.

Malaysia arrived in Dhaka in the small hours of Tuesday and will play their last match Sunday at the same venue.