Dhaka WASA MD, 8 others sued for embezzling Tk 132cr

A case has been filed against Dhaka Wasa managing director Taqsem A. Khan and eight others for their alleged involvement in embezzling Tk 132 crore of Dhaka Wasa Employees Multipurpose Society Limited.

Dhaka Wasa Employees Multipurpose Society Limited secretary Shahab Uddin Sarker on Thursday (June 23, 2022) filed the case appearing at Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Asheque Imam’s court.

Apart from Taqsem, the case was filed against Dhaka Wasa’s engineer Sharmin Huque Amir, former Revenue Inspector Mia Md Mizanur Rahman, Engr Md Akhtaruzzaman, Revenue Inspector Md Zakir Hossain, Engr Md Badrul Alam, former DGM of Janata Bank Shyamol Biswas, deputy secretary Sheikh Enayet Ullah and deputy chief accounts officer Md Salequr Rahman.

It has been alleged in the application of the case that the Dhaka Wasa Employees Multipurpose Society Limited received Tk 99.65 crore from the Dhaka Wasa for the task of realising revenue from July 16, 2017 to June 30, 2018.

On the other hand, the Dhaka Wasa Employees Multipurpose Society Limited earned Tk 34.18 crore from 2018 to 2019. But, Tk 1.80 crore only, out of the amount, was deposited to the Society’s account. The rest Tk 132.04 crore was embezzled by the accused through cheques from six banks. It has also been mentioned in the audit report of the Department of Cooperatives.

Besides, it has been alleged that the accused have ‘stolen’ property worth Tk 200 crore by transferring the movable and immovable property including vehicles of the Society.

The plaintiff filed the case under Sections 380, 420, 406, 506 and 109 of the Bangladesh Penal Code for misappropriating money and stealing property in connivance with each other breaching the trust.