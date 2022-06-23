Flight operations resume at Sylhet airport after 6-day

Flight operations at the Osmani International Airport in Sylhet resumed early Thursday after six days’ of closure.

Md Hafizur Rahman, the airport director, said, “The flight operations resumed as the flood water started receding. The airport activities also became normal.”

Two flights started moving on Sylhet-London route. Besides, a flight left the airport for Manchester, he said.

Though the floodwater receded from the runway on Sunday, flights operation could not be resumed as lighting of approach area still remained under water.

The airport authorities suspended the flight operations from June 17 as flood water inundated the runway.