Foreign Minister Momen-led Bangladesh delegation to C’wealth Heads of Govt Meeting in Rwanda

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen arrived in Kigali of Rwanda on Wednesday (22 June) to attend 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

Bangladesh envoys to London and Nairobi and high officials of Rwandan Government received Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen.

This year, CHOGM is being held from June 24 to 25 under the theme “Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming” with participation of more than 30 Heads of Government.

In the afternoon, the Foreign Minister had bilateral meetings with his counterpart, the Foreign Minister of Commonwealth of Dominica Dr. Kenneth M Darroux and the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Prof. G.L Peiris where the entire gamut of bilateral and multilateral issues was discussed.

Dr Momen also joined the Commonwealth Ministers Meeting on Small States, reassuring Bangladesh’s support in seeking the concrete actions by the international community to build resilience for the climate-vulnerable nations.

Later in the evening, Dr. Momen attended a sideline event hosted by Bangladesh in partnership with the Government of Rwanda, Shuchona Foundation, and the British Asian Trust under the title ‘Rethinking Mental Health: A Commonwealth Call to Empower, Care and Transport’. Hon’ble Advisor to the Director General of WHO on Mental Health and Autism, Ms. Saima Wazed presented a key-note paper on behalf of the Shuchona Foundation.

Mentionable, Dr Momen is leading a 8-member high level Bangladesh delegation to the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda.