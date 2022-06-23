Telecom operators start providing services in 3 flood-hit districts

Telecom operators have swung into emergency mode to restore their networks in the three flood-affected districts of Bangladesh –Sylhet, Sunamganj and Netrakona.

So far, cellular coverage has been restored at 1,166 of 2,528 sites in these districts, the Post and Telecommunication Ministry has said in a release.

Three telecom operators — Internet Service Provider (ISP), Bangladesh Telecommunication Company Limited (BTCL) and Nationwide Telecommunication Transmission Network (NTTN) — provide services in these three districts.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication and Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has also set up a monitoring cell for the flood-hit areas, UNB reports.