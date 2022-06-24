Bangladesh reports 1,685 more Covid cases

Bangladesh reported 1,685 new cases of Covid infection in 24 hours till Friday morning taking the total caseload to 19,62, 213, said the health authority .

The country’s total fatalities, however, remained unchanged at 29,135 as no death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Thursday the country recorded one death and 1,319 cases from Covid-19.

The country recorded over 1000 Covid cases (1409 cases) with 11 deaths last on February 25.

The daily-case positivity rate declined to 12.18 per cent from Thursday’s 14.32 per cent as 13,833 samples were tested during the period, said the DGHS.

The mortality rate also declined to 1.48 per cent. The recovery rates declined to 97.16 per cent from Thursday’s 97.23 per cent as185 patients recovered during this period.

In May, the country reported only four Covid-linked deaths and 816 new cases, while 7,356 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.

Among the four deaths during the period, one was vaccinated with a single dose of Covid vaccine while three were vaccinated with two doses.