Five killed in Naogaon road accident

Five people were killed as a truck ran over a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Sadar upazila in Naogaon on Friday morning.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately. All were passengers of the auto-rickshaw.

Locals said a truck rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Naogaon-Rajshahi regional highway at Bablatoli intersection area around 8 am, leaving three dead on the spot.

Another two were declared dead at a nearby hospital.

Bhimpur Police Outpost in-charge Mahabub Alam confirmed the matter.