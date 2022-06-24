Flood death toll stands at 73

At least five people died due to flooding in different parts of the country in 24 hours till Friday morning, raising the total flood fatalities to 73.

Four of the new deaths are from the Mymensingh division alone, according to the Directorate general of Health services (DGHS).

Among the deceased, four have died by drowning in floodwater and another died of other reasons.

The deaths were recorded from May 17 to June 23.

Among a total of 70 flood-affected upazilas, 33 upazilas are in Sylhet division, 16 in Rangpur division, 20 in Mymensingh division and one in Chattogram division.

Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona and Kurigram are the worst-hit districts where 13, 11, 10 and 9 upazilas were affected by flood respectively.

A total of 1,813 flood shelters have been opened, while 2,006 medical teams are working to provide various health services to the flood-affected people.