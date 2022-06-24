Flood situation worsens in parts of Sylhet

The flood situation in some parts of Sylhet has worsened, with the rise in water levels of the Kushiara river in the past 48 hours, officials have said.

According to the local Water Development Board, the Kushiara was flowing above the danger level at various points on Friday morning.

Zakiganj, Beanibazar, Gopalganj, Phenchuganj, Osmaninagar, Biswanath, South Surma of Sylhet, Borolekha, Kulaura, Rajnagar, Juri, and Jagannathpur of Sunamganj have been inundated by the waters of the Kushiara.

On the other hand, flood waters have receded in many areas of the district, including Sylhet city, officials said.

Although the water levels in the Surma river have decreased in the last four days, it was still flowing above the danger mark till Friday morning.

Sylhet City Corporation chief engineer Nur Azizur Rahman said that relief materials have been distributed among the flood-hit people. “Ward councilors are coordinating the distribution.”

Meanwhile, a sexagenarian went missing in floods in Jagannathpur of Sunamganj on Friday.

Jagannathpur police station officer-in-charge Mizanur Rahman said, “Efforts are on to rescue the elderly citizen.”

The record-breaking floods were caused by the onrush of hilly waters from neighbouring India and heavy downpours that inundated several areas of the district, affecting over 50 lakh people.

The flood survivors have been shifted to more than 1,000 shelters across Sylhet.

Some 48 people have died in flood-hit Sylhet so far, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).