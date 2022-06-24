Khaleda Zia leaves hospital for home

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is returning home today from the capital’s Evercare Hospital after treatment for 13 days for her various health complications, including cardiac ones, reports our correspondent.

Personal physician of BNP chief Dr AZM Zahid Hossain said the medical board at Evercare Hospital considers of release (Madam) Khaleda Zia from the hospital as Covid cases are rising.

He also said the physicians will ensure her proper treatment at her home.

Meanwhile, the BNP Chairperson is at high risk due to internal haemorrhage, according to physician.

Prof Dr Shahabuddin Talukder of the Evercare Hospital said she is at high risk following internal bleeding.

Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital on June 10 as she suddenly fell ill.

Physician stated she suffered a heart attack due to 95 percent blockage in her left artery and a stent has been placed there by removing the blockage.

Two more blockages were found in the arteries of the BNP chairperson through a coronary angiogram.

She was shifted to a cabin from the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) on June 15.