Mother, son killed as truck crushes auto-rickshaw in Sylhet

A woman and her son were killed and four others injured after a truck rammed an auto-rickshaw at Companiganj upazila in Sylhet district on Friday.

The deceased were Honufa Begum, 45, and her son Shofiqul Isalm, 5, residents of Islampur village in the upazila.

Police said a truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw from the opposite direction in Bhanga Bridge area at around 6:30 am, leaving the auto-rickshaw passengers Honufa and Shofiqul dead on the spot and four others critically injured.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Sylhet M. A. G. Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, said Companiganj Police Station officer in-charge Foez Ahmed.