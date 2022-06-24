Padma Bridge commemorative note of Tk 100 to be available on Sunday

Bangladesh Bank will release commemorative note of Tk 100 on the occasion of Padma Bridge opening on June 25.

The new commemorative note will be available at the Motijheel office of Bangladesh Bank from Sunday (June 26) and later at other branch offices, the central bank said in a press release on Thursday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the country’s longest bridge on Sunday (June 25) morning.

The 6.5km road and rail bridge, directly connecting Dhaka with the southwestern districts, will be opened to public at 6:00am on the following day of Sunday.