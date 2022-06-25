3 die of Covid-19 in 24 hours, 1,280 test positive

Three people died being infected with coronavirus in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Saturday, said the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release on Saturday.

Among the deceased, two were female and one male.

With 1,280 new cases, the positivity rate rate also spiked to 15.07 per cent during the same period as 8,492 samples were tested across the country.

With three deceased, the number of death toll from Covid-19 in Bangladesh has stood at 29,138, while 19,63,493 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

Also, 102 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 97.10%. With them, a total of 19,06,519 have recovered from the deadly virus infection.