Bangladesh an important country: US President

Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States M Shahidul Islam has met the US President at the White House and conveyed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s invitation to President Biden.

Biden, during the meeting, said Bangladesh is an important country.

“Honored to have an audience with US President in the Oval Office, White House,” said the Bangladesh Ambassador.

Bangladesh and the United States had a series of bilateral meetings this year as both sides want to strengthen the ties addressing the challenges.