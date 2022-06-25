Bangladesh flood death toll rises to 82

Flood in Bangladesh claimed nine more lives in different parts of the country in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising the total fatalities to 82.

Five of them died in Mymensingh division and four in Sylhet division, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the deceased, seven died by drowning in floodwater, one from snake biting and another died of other reasons, said the Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room under the DGHS in a press release on Saturday (June 25, 2022).

As many as 51 people died in Sylhet division alone, it said.

The press release said though 4,616 people were infected by different types of flood-related diseases until Friday, their number rose to 5,202 on Saturday.

The total deaths were recorded from May 17 to June 25.

The press release further said that 3,664 people have been infected with diarrhoea from May 17 to June 25. Of them, one person died.

On the other hand, 166 people were infected with RTI disease (an eye disease).

Among a total of 70 flood-affected upazilas, 33 upazilas are in Sylhet division, 16 in Rangpur division, 20 in Mymensingh division and one in Chattogram division.

Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona and Kurigram are the worst-hit districts where 13, 11, 10 and 9 upazilas were affected by flood respectively.

A total of 1,944 flood shelters have been opened, while 2,051 medical teams are working to provide various health services to the flood-affected people.