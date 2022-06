BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has tested positive for Coronavirus.

His test result came positive on Saturday evening, said BNP vice chairman Prof AZM Zahid Hossain.

Zahid Hossain said the BNP secretary general is now staying at his house in city’s Uttara and taking treatment there.

Mirza Fakhrul urged all to pray for his recovery from the disease.

Earlier, on January 11, 2022, Mirza Fakhrul and his wife were infected with Covid-19.