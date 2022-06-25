Padma Bridge inauguration: Colourful rally brought out in Gopalganj

A colourful rally has been brought out in Gopalganj district on the occasion of the inauguration of Padma Bridge.

The rally started from the front of the deputy commissioner’s office at 9:30 am Saturday and ended at the district Shilpakala Academy after parading the main points of the town.

People of different classes and professions along with deputy commissioner Shahida Sultana, superintendent of police Ayesha Siddique, Public Works department executive engineer Mohammad Kamrul Hasan joined the rally.