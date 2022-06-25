Padma Bridge now stands on mighty river ignoring conspiracies: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday called the Padma Bridge as a “symbol of pride, honour and ability” of Bangladesh as the much-hyped bridge now stands on the mighty Padma river confronting all the conspiracies.

“Ignoring many obstacles and breaking the web of conspiracy, today the much-desired bridge stands on the chest of turbulent Padma River,” she said in a gathering of dignitaries marking the grand opening of the Padma Bridge, reports BSS.

Mentioning that the bridge is not just a brick-cement-steel-iron made concrete infrastructure, the prime minister said, “This bridge is a symbol of our pride, our honour and ability.”

“Today, I am happy, proud and overwhelmed along with millions of people of the country,” she added.

The bridge belongs to the people of Bangladesh and it involves our passion, creativity, courage, endurance and perseverance of all, she said.

“Because, you (countrymen) are by my side, I have the courage to make this impossible possible. And my father, the Father of the Bangalee Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and my mother Begum Fazilatun Nessa have given me courage and blessings from the heaven,” she said

The prime minister said the construction of the bridge has been delayed due to the conspiracy, adding, “But we were not disheartened.”

On this historic day of the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, she said,

The primer hoped that the people who opposed the construction of Padma Bridge would be more responsible.

“My family members, younger sister Sheikh Rehana and her son Radwan Mujib Siddiq, my son Sajib Wazed Joy and daughter Saima Wazed Putul, and some of my colleagues, including my Economic Adviser Dr Moshiur Rahman, former Communications Minister Syed Abul Hossain and Communications Secretary Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, suffered extreme mental agonies because of the conspiracies orchestrated by certain quarters at the planning stage of the construction of this bridge,” she said.