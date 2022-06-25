Padma Bridge opening: Two demands of Zafrullah

Gonoshasthaya Kendra’s founder and trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury has requested Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to keep ambulances out of toll and make sure double taxation for foreigners.

He said these to reporters at Mawa point on Saturday. At that time, he was on a wheelchair wearing lungi.

“I came here getting an invitation. I am happy to witness the historic moment. My two requests to the Prime Minister–ambulances should be toll free, and double taxation for foreigners,” he said.

Zafrullah Chowdhury went there to join a rally marking the grand opening of Padma Bridge.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Padma Multipurpose Bridge this morning. The bridge will be opened for all types of traffic from 6 am Sunday.