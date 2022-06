Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Padma Bridge plaque and mural-2 at Jazira Point at 12:38 pm on Saturday.

Her motorcade reached Jazira end of the Padma Bridge at 12:34 pm.

The Premier then went to Shibchar area to address a rally organised by Awami League.

Earlier, the Prime Minister opened the much-cherished 6.15-kilometer Padma Bridge at the Mawa point.

The premier became the first citizen to pay the toll and cross the bridge that majestically arched over the mighty river.