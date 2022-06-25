Working on a desk or laptop all day? Alia Bhatt’s yoga trainer shares 4 easy tips

Many of us are still working from home because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Amid this, we spend a large chunk of our time sitting at our desks working on our laptops. Thus, reducing our active time, Hindustan Times reported.

This, in turn, impacts our health and fitness levels. However, we have a solution to this problem.

Celebrity yoga coach Anshuka Parwani, known for training stars like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet Singh, dropped four exercises that one can easily do while sitting on their chair.

If you are also struggling to find time to exercise in between your jampacked schedule, Anshuka’s exercises will help you open up your body in no time.

On Thursday, Anshuka posted a video of herself doing asanas while sitting on a chair. The clip, titled ‘Have a chair? Try these asanas’ had four seated yoga poses – Gomukhasana Hands, Seated Spine Twist, Seated Pigeon Pose, and Seated Hand to Big Toe Pose. The fitness coach demonstrated one repetition of each pose in the post.

Anshuka captioned her video, “Working on a desk or laptop all day? You can’t miss out on this Yoga prop. Definitely my favourite and super convenient. A chair is a very widely used prop to perform various Yoga asanas and can help improve flexibility, concentration and reduce strain on the joints. So no more excuses, get moving now.” Scroll ahead to check out the clip.