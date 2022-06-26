India captain Sharma has Covid ahead of deciding England Test

India Test captain Rohit Sharma tested positive for Covid-19 just days before the rescheduled fifth Test against England, the country’s cricket board said Sunday.

“Rohit Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday,” the BCCI tweeted.

“He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team.”

The right-handed batsman had been playing in a four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire but did not bat in their second innings on Saturday’s third day. He scored 25 in the first innings on Thursday.

The rescheduled fifth Test of last year’s series begins on Friday at Edgbaston, Birmingham, giving little time for the 35-year-old to recover.

The match was originally due to have been played last September at Old Trafford in Manchester, but a coronavirus outbreak in the India camp forced the Test to be postponed.