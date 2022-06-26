Vehicle parking, taking photo on Padma Bridge banned

The government has banned parking of vehicles and taking pictures on the Padma Bridge.

The directive was given in a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Sunday.

“Parking of vehicles on the Padma Bridge is prohibited. All citizens have to pay toll at the rate fixed by the government for crossing the bridge. The public is being asked to cross the bridge by paying tolls,” said the notification.

The notification said parking of all types of vehicles, walking and taking pictures on the Padma Bridge is completely prohibited and a legally punishable offense.

The government urged all people to abide the rules of the ban.