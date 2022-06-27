12 judges test COVID positive in Bangladesh 

A total of 12 judges from both the Supreme Court and the High Court have been tested positive for COVID-19.

Justice Hasan Foez Siddique confirmed the matter on Monday during his case procedures.

Urging the lawyers for cooperation to run the court activities, the Chief Justice said, “If the situation deteriorates, then we will have to run virtual court again.”

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin said, “Some of our lawyers also contracted COVID-19. We will do our best to help you.”

The country reported two more deaths from COVID-19 and 1,680 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8am on Sunday.