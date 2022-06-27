College teacher dies being hit by student with cricket stump

A teacher, who was injured after a student hit him with a cricket stamp in Savar, succumbed to his injuries at Enam Medical College and Hospital early Monday.

He breathed his last at 5 am at the intensive care unit of the hospital.

Deceased Utpal Kumar Sarkar, 35, was the son of late Ajit Sarkar of Ullapara upazila of Sirajganj.

Utpal was a lecturer in the Political Science department and chairman of the disciplinary committee at the Haji Yunus Ali School and College in Chitrasail area of Ashulia for almost 10 years.

However, the accused, a student of class X, has been absconding since the incident.