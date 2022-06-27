Raushon Ershad returns home after around 8 months

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Raushon Ershad returned home from Bangkok, the capital city of Thailand, on Monday after nearly seven and a half months of stay there for medical treatment.

She reached Hazrat Shahjajal International Airport around 12 noon, said her assistant private secretary Md Mamum Hasan, reports UNB.

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader along with the party’s senior leaders welcomed the opposition leader at the airport.

Earlier on Sunday, GM Quader said Raushon, the chief patron of the Jatiya Party, was now doing well as her physical condition improved a lot.

Rahgir Al Mahi Saad Ershad MP (Rangpur-3) who along with his wife Mahima Ershad accompanied Raushon in Bangkok throughout her stay there said his mother is now fine, but very weak.

“She has problems in her legs and still can’t walk properly. It may take time for her to gain back her strength. She needs more physiotherapy,” he said.

Saad said Raushon will also go to Bangkok for follow-up treatment on July 4 next.

On November 5 last year, Raushon was flown to Thailand by an air ambulance as her health condition turned critical. She has been receiving treatment at Bumrungrad Hospital since then.

Earlier, Raushon Ershad, 78, underwent treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) as she fell ill seriously due to old age complications.