Unscrewing Padma Bridge’s nut, bolt: Youth put on 7-day remand

A court in Shariatpur placed a youth on seven-day remand in a case filed over unscrewing nut and bolt of the Padma Bridge’s railing.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Salehujjaman passed the order on Monday as Criminal Investigation Department (CID) produced Md Bayezid Talha before the court and pleaded to place him on 10-day remand.

Earlier, on Sunday, CID arrested Bayezid from Dhaka’s Shantinagar area, shortly after his TikTok video went viral where he was seen unscrewing the nuts and bolts from the railing of the bridge.

Special Superintendent of Police of CID Rejaul Masud at a press briefing today said, “It is not possible to unscrew the nut, bolt of the Padma Bridge railing by bare-hand, without any equipment.”

Rejaul Masud said, “Although it was forbidden to stand or take pictures on the Padma Bridge, a young man named Bayezid Talha violated the restriction and opened the nut-bolt of the bridge on the first day of the opening to traffics. He removed nut and bolt from the bridge with malicious intention and made a TikTok video.”

The arrested also uploaded the video which went viral on his own TikTok account, he said. It is seen in the video that the young man was doing the heinous thing standing on the Padma Bridge with sarcastic gestures.