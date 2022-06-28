Actor Shakib Khan gets green card in America

Popular Dhallywood actor Shakib Khan has reportedly received the green card for living permanently in America.

According to several media reports, Shakib’s green card has been confirmed. As per the rules, he has already got the green card. He also received the last printed card after completing six months mandatory stay in America.

Earlier, the hero left the country in November last year to live in the country. The actor later applied for citizenship there. Besides, Shakib announced the making of a new movie ‘Rajkumar’ while sitting in the United States.