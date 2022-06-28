Bridges, culverts, instead of roads, to be built in flood affected areas

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the authorities concerned to build bridges or culverts, instead of roads, in Sylhet, Sunamganj and Netrokona districts where roads have been cut off due to the ongoing flood.

She made the directive while chairing a meeting of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) held at the NEC Conference Room at Agargaon in the capital on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is also the chairperson of ECNEC, joined the meeting through video conferencing from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Planning Minister MA Mannan disclosed it at a press briefing following the ECNEC meeting.

It was the 18th ECNEC meeting of the current fiscal year.

The meeting approved 10 development projects with the total estimated cost of Tk 2,216 crore. Of the amount, Tk 1,875.57 crore will come from government sources, while Tk 341.18 crore will come from the foreign financing.

Referring to the prime minister’s directive, the Planning Minister said the Prime Minister directed them to construct bridges or culverts, instead of roads again in the Sylhet division where roads were cut off due to flood.

“The Prime Minister made the directive because movement of water is obstructed due to flood. Because of it, bridges ought to be built in flood affected areas instead of building roads anew,” MA Mannan said.

He further said overpasses would be built instead of rail crossings. The prime minister also made directives to build overpasses, instead of rail crossings, in all cities in phases.