Bus service on Kolkata-Khulna-Dhaka route resumes after 2 yrs

After a two-year Covid-induced hiatus, the popular cross-border bus service between Bangladesh and India resumed on the Kolkata-Khulna-Dhaka route on Monday.

A bus of Shyamoli Paribahan with 28 passengers on board began its journey from Kolkata’s Karunamay terminal around 9am on Monday and reached the New Market area of Khulna around 8pm under police protection, said Abani Kumar Ghosh, the head of Shyamoli Paribahan.

Ghosh said that he’s very happy to come to Bangladesh by road after a long time. “We suspended the cross-border bus service on March 12, 2020, following the outbreak of Covid-19.”

“As the prices of all daily essentials have gone up, we will ensure that the people of Khulna can go to Kolkata at minimum fare,” he added, reports UNB.

Now on, three buses will run from Kolkata to Bangladesh via Benapole daily.

Irani Mitra, a fashion designer from Kolkata, said, “I have come here to participate in an award ceremony in Dhaka. It feels really great to be the first bus passenger.”

“At the same time, I will make the first journey through Padma Bridge. This is also an award to me,” Irani said. “I am happy with the services of the transport firm,” she added.