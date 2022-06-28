Death toll from flood reaches 87

Flood claimed three more lives in different parts of the country in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the total fatalities to 87.

One of them died in Rangpur division, one in Dhaka division and one in Sylhet division, according to the Directorate general of Health services (DGHS).

Among the deceased, 61 people have died by drowning in floodwater and two from snake biting, one from diarrhoea,14 from lightning strike and nine died of other reasons.

The total deaths were recorded from May 17 to June 28.

According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre, all the major rivers in the country are in falling trend except the Teesta, which may continue in next 48 hours.

In the next 24-72 hours, there is a chance of heavy rainfall at places of the northern Bangladesh and Sub-Himalayan West-Bengal (Jalpaiguri, Sikkim) of India. As a result, the water level of major rivers of northern Bangladesh (Teesta, Upper Atrai, Dharla, Dudhkumar, Upper Karotoa, Tangon, Punarbhaba and Kulikh) may rise rapidly during this period.

The Teesta River may rise and remain above or close to danger level at Dalia Point in next 24-48 hours.

Flood situation in the Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona, Kishoreganj & B. Baria districts may continue improving in next 24 hours.